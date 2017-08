A three-week leadership event in Jacksonville recently drew in in students from across the globe through CISV. CISV is a global organization dedicated to educating and inspiring for peace through building inter-cultural friendship, cooperation and understanding. The Jacksonville chapter of CISV was founded in 1976 and has been educating and inspiring ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today