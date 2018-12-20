Youth of the Month named Thu, 12/20/2018 - 9:22am Beaches Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Month for November is Davin Hodge. Hodge is a sixth-grader at Fletcher Middle School who displays honesty and fairness toward all club members and staff. He was recognized with a certificate and gift card. Pictured with Hodge are Clarence Hodge III, Unit Director ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Youth of the Month named