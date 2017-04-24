Leila Warren poses with her award after winning the BRASS Ring competition. (photo submitted)

Youngest ever BRASS Ring winner named

Mon, 04/24/2017 - 5:21am Beaches1

BRASS (Beaches Residents Actively Supporting the Symphony) announced the winners of its BRASS Ring Student Music Competition held Saturday, April 8, at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach. Leila Warren, 8-year-old violin student of Lisa Ponton, is the youngest ever to win the grand prize of the BRASS Ring ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 