Wolfson 55 honoree Rue Andeer, 4, from Ponte Vedra Beach, with mom Casey, watches the Wolfson Children’s Challenge. (photo submitted)

Wolfson Children's Challenge held

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 4:50am Beaches1

The Wolfson Children’s Challenge was held Jan. 28. Three Ponte Vedra Beach residents finished in the top five in their divisions. In the 55K Ultra Men division, Mark Ryan, 65, finished fourth. In the 30K Ultra Men division, Scot Jezik, 46,was second. In the 30K Ultra Men division, Quang Pham, 52,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 