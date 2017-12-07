WinterFEST continues at Adventure Landing Thu, 12/07/2017 - 10:13am Beaches1 WinterFEST at Adventure Landing is open on select dates through Jan. 8, 2018. Shipwreck Island Waterpark and wave pool have been transformed into a cozy Alpine experience. WinterFEST also features an outdoor ice skating rink and skate rental, a 130-foot long ice slide, a light display, S’more roasting, Crystal Creek Lodge ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about WinterFEST continues at Adventure Landing