photo from jaxwinterfest.com

WinterFEST continues at Adventure Landing

Thu, 12/07/2017 - 10:13am Beaches1

WinterFEST at Adventure Landing is open on select dates through Jan. 8, 2018. Shipwreck Island Waterpark and wave pool have been transformed into a cozy Alpine experience. WinterFEST also features an outdoor ice skating rink and skate rental, a 130-foot long ice slide, a light display, S’more roasting, Crystal Creek Lodge ...

