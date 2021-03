The 2nd Annual Whiskers & Waves will be held March 21 at Latham Plaza. The event will feature animals from Animal Care and Protective Services, Jacksonville Humane Society, Jacksonville Beach Animal Control, Neptune Beach Animal Control, and Atlantic Beach Animal Control. The event will also feature local vendors and food trucks. Whiskers & Waves will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.