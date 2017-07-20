Jaiden caught her first Kingfish with her grandfather, Capt Mike Fogg, on "The Habitat." (photo submitted)
Atlantic Beach’s Jr. Angler Brayden Crego, with a nice haul of mangrove snapper and flounder. (photo submitted)

Warmer water heats up fishing action

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 8:00pm Beaches1

On the beach, the water is warming back up and so has the bite. Anglers are reporting catches of nice whiting, as well as a few red drum in the surf. Inshore, the mangrove snapper bite has been exceptional and they are nearly everywhere you go. The ones that have been ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 