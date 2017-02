Local historian Johnny Woodhouse will conduct a 90-minute walking tour of the H. Warren Smith Cemetery in Jacksonville Beach on Sunday, March 5, beginning at 2 p.m. The tour will follow a clockwise direction around a paved path with stops at pre-selected gravesites. Participants will have an opportunity to ask ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today