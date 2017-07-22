Vic DiGenti to speak to Flamingo Club Sat, 07/22/2017 - 6:10pm Beaches1 The Flamingo Book Club meets Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the Beaches Branch Library, 600 Third St., Neptune Beach. Vic DiGenti, a.k.a. Parker Francis, will discuss and answer questions about his novel “Matanzas Bay.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Everyone is welcome. Call 241-1141 for information. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Vic DiGenti to speak to Flamingo Club