Atlantic Beach has a new sister city – albeit an informal designation – with the identically monikered East Coast community of Atlantic Beach, N.C. The relationship was memorialized recently when the two cities’ mayors exchanged proclamations at a town council meeting in Atlantic Beach, N.C. “It turns out that the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today