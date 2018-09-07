Tuk Tuks are coming Fri, 09/07/2018 - 12:50pm Tuk Tuks are coming to the Beaches. A mobile tour operator is planning to bring the open-air, electric vehicles to the area as part of a new business called Go Tuk’n. The business, owned by Stephanie Dale and Steven Dix, will feature electric, three-wheel vehicles and be based at 1250 Shetter ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Tuk Tuks are coming