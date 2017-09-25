Roger Hegyi (photo submitted)
Corrie Sachs (photo submitted)

Tribute artists to perform at Alhambra

Mon, 09/25/2017 - 6:47pm Beaches1

Alhambra Theatre and Dining will present Willie, Reba and the Boys for one week, Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. The show features Corrie Sachs as Reba McEntire and Roger Hegyi as Willie Nelson. Sachs is a Reba McEntire tribute artist/impersonator in Las Vegas, and stars in the award-winning show "Country ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 