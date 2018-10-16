Jeff Sneed, Cindy Anderson and Navy Lt. Max Anderson. (photo submitted)

Terry Anderson honored

Tue, 10/16/2018 - 9:36am

Beaches Exchange Club President Jeff Sneed recently presented a memorial plaque to Cindy Anderson and Navy Lt. Max Anderson as an acknowledgment of the late Terry Anderson’s upholding the ideals of Exchange, and his years of service to the club and to the community. Terry was in charge of the club’s ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 