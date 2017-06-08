Sunday is Atlantic Beach Songwriter Night Thu, 06/08/2017 - 1:28pm Beaches1 Sunday, June 11, is the next Atlantic Beach Songwriter Night. Area musicians will share their songs from 6 to 8 p.m. The concert will be held at The Adele Grage Cultural Center, 716 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach. For information, email Mike Shackelford at mike@mikeshackelford.com. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Sunday is Atlantic Beach Songwriter Night