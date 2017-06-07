photo submitted

Students release bass

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 3:51am Beaches1

Students from Mayport Elementary’s Coastal Sciences Academy gathered at Mandarin Park May 30 to celebrate the release of striped bass they raised themselves into the St. Johns River. The fifth-graders raised nearly 400 fish from eggs to maturity in the academy’s JAXPORT-sponsored aquaculture "Labitat." The outdoor lab gives students hands-on experience ...

