From left, Fletcher Middle School Principal Chelsea Mathews, sixth grade student Mikaela Broci, Vice Principal Sarah Wiggins and sixth grade teacher Jennifer Auvil, who also heads the new AVID program. (photo by Liza Mitchell)

Prepping for back to school looked a little different this year for students and teachers. At Fletcher Middle School where the theme for the year is “Sailing Together with All Hands on Deck,” it took a team effort to welcome students safely back to campus. Before kids returned to the classroom, Principal Chelsea Matthews walked through a typical school day, employing backwards planning to…