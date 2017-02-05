Stellers Gallery welcomes new artist Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:31pm Beaches1 Stellers Gallery at Ponte Vedra recently added work by South Carolina artist Chelsea Goer to the gallery. Goer’s work is inspired by her love of the South. Her painting subjects include colorful figures, seascapes and a series focusing on oysters and oyster shells. Goer received her bachelor's degree in fine arts ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Stellers Gallery welcomes new artist