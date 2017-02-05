“Three of a Kind” by Chelsea Goer. (photo via stellersgallery.com)

Stellers Gallery welcomes new artist

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:31pm Beaches1

Stellers Gallery at Ponte Vedra recently added work by South Carolina artist Chelsea Goer to the gallery.  Goer’s work is inspired by her love of the South. Her painting subjects include colorful figures, seascapes and a series focusing on oysters and oyster shells. Goer received her bachelor's degree in fine arts ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 