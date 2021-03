The St. Johns CARES, Inc. pet food and bedding collection drive has a collection box at Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library.

The St. Johns County Public Library is hosting a St. Johns CARES, Inc. pet food and bedding collection drive at three branch library locations through March 26. Patrons are encouraged to bring pet food, towels and blankets to assist in restocking local animal shelters and food pantries. Collection boxes will be located at the Anastasia Island Branch, Ponte Vedra Beach Branch and Southeast Branch…