St. Johns County Beaches open to swimming and on-beach driving

All Tropical Storm Isaias-related prohibitions on swimming at St. Johns County beaches, including the Fort Matanzas National Monument beaches, have been lifted today, August 4. Beach visitors are asked to exercise caution when swimming.

In addition, on-beach driving was anticipated to be reinstated at 8 a.m.; however, gate openings may be delayed due to tidal flooding. For the most up-to-date information on beach access and driving conditions, download the Reach the Beach Mobile App or visit the SJCBeaches Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, visit www.sjcfl.us/beaches or call 904-209-0331.