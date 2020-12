Local surfer Cody Thompson wins his third Red Bull Night Riders competition. (photo submitted by Surf Country)

Local surfer Cody Thompson nabbed his third win in the Red Bull Night Riders competition held Nov. 20 at the Mayport Poles. The event was not publicized to limit the crowds. Last year, the nighttime surf competition drew hundreds of spectators to the Jacksonville Beach fishing pier. The Night Riders event features professional surfers as they are towed into the waves by a Jet Ski to complete…