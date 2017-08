"Smokey Joe's Cafe" will open Players by the Sea's 52nd season on Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. The show features music by songwriting and producing partners Jerome Leiber and Mike Stoller, known for hits like "Hound Dog," "Stand By Me" and others. The songs are performed in an idealized '50s ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today