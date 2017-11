Fletcher captured the District 3-8A title over visiting Atlantic Coast for the second straight year, shutting down the Stingrays in three straight sets. Asima Mulalic had 11 kills to lead the Senators in the district championship last Thursday. Morgan Killingsworth added eight kills in the 25-6, 25-15, 25-17 win. Mia McKay led ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today