Seaside Shoppes will host a Holiday Open House on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature holiday gift shopping, home decorations and more, along with food and adult beverages. Participating shops include Seaside Shoppes, Cottage by the Sea, Sailors Siren, Ashes Boutique and Tea Room, and ...

