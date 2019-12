For the last eight months, the sign in front of Jacksonville Beach Elementary School offered words of encouragement for a fourth-grade student battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. “Keep Fighting, Joe!” “Joe, you are our hero!” Messages of hope for Joe DeWaele echoed throughout the Beaches community with blood drives, fun ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today