Santa Claus is coming to town Dec. 5. (photo by Hannah Jones)

The Beaches Town Center Holiday Celebration is scheduled for Sat., Dec. 5. This free, family-friendly annual holiday event will be a socially distanced team effort of the city of Atlantic Beach, the city of Neptune Beach and the Beaches Town Center Agency & Merchants Association. Festive lights will be displayed once again throughout Beaches Town Center. With current health guidelines and…