Photographer Lee Holt and surfer Corey Sapp won the Fan Favorite award in 2016’s Big Wave Challenge. The image was shot in Neptune Beach during the Nicole swell. (photo via www.saltlifefoodshack.com/big-wave-challenge)

Salt Life challenges photographers, surfers

Fri, 09/01/2017 - 2:44pm Beaches1

The 2017 Salt Life Food Shack Big Wave Challenge photo contest is accepting submissions through Nov. 1. This year’s challenge will cover all of Florida, with more than $5,000 in cash and prizes combined across two categories. All photograph submissions must be taken during the challenge dates while a named ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 