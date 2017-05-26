Sailboat stranded in Atlantic Beach Fri, 05/26/2017 - 4:01am Beaches1 The 35-foot sailboat "Myyot" remained stranded on Atlantic Beach at 20th St. May 22, three days after grounding. The boat was headed for Savannah when it lost power and was blown onto the beach in heavy winds in the early hours of May 20. The Coast Guard investigated the incident and ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Sailboat stranded in Atlantic Beach