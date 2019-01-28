Rotary volunteers at Beaches Community Kitchen Mon, 01/28/2019 - 10:03am The Rotary Club of Jacksonville-Oceanside continued its tradition of volunteering at Beaches Community Kitchen on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, the group cooked ham, potato salad and apple crisp to be delivered to more than 60 beaches home-bound, disabled and elderly residents. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Rotary volunteers at Beaches Community Kitchen