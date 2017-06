Members of the Oceanside Rotary volunteered on Memorial Day at Beaches Community Kitchen to prepare and deliver meals to Beaches residents. Joining BCK Director Mary Jane Brown are, from left, Jeff Michelman, Don Dymer, Joann Campbell, Mike Harper and Cathy Hagan. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today