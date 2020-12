Blues guitarist and singer Robert Cray is a member off the Blues Hall of Fame and has received the Americana Music Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance. (photo submitted)

The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall has announced Robert Cray will return to the stage Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Cray last performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in January 2020. Tickets are on sale at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. (The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office is closed.) Tickets range from $55 to $85. Visit www.pvconcerthall.com for information.