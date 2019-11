Purple ribbons have been tied on palm trees in Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach by city officials, police and volunteers to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In 2018, there were 7,105 domestic violence crimes reported in Duval County, including 13 deaths. According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement statistics, that number ...

