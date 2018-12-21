photo submitted

Reed receives honor

Fri, 12/21/2018 - 9:00am

Fleet Landing resident Vicki A. Reed received the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Honors Award, the highest honor the Association bestows, for her distinguished contributions to the discipline of communication sciences and disorders, profession of Speech-Language Pathology. ...

