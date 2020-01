The city of Atlantic Beach will host an artist reception featuring Sevgi Master on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Adele Grage Cultural Center. The art exhibit will remain on display for the month of January. The exhibit, titled "Tapestries," is a series of paintings exploring ...

