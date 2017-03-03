PVCA holds Valentine dance party Fri, 03/03/2017 - 10:59am Beaches1 The Ponte Vedra Community Association (PVCA) held its annual Valentine’s Dinner/Dance Party in February at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. Nearly 200 members attended the event, which featured a buffet dinner and music entertainment by Sensation Trio. The event is included in the PVCA annual membership dues and provides an ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about PVCA holds Valentine dance party