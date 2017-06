The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach will host its next Dinner with an Artist event with special guest artist Ann Manry Kenyon on Tuesday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at JJ’s Bistro. Kenyon is a portrait artist who has painted CEOs, political figures, professors, golfers and others, as ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today