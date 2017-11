Ponte Vedra moved on from the regional quarterfinals last week with a 3-0 win over visiting Belleview. The Sharks (21-5) cruised through the straight-set match behind the net play of Gabby Keller (eight kills), Lily Kinder (six kills) and Erika Hendrickson (six kills). Sophia Ervanian led the Sharks with 12 digs. Logan ...

