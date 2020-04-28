Ponte Vedra Boulevard to be resurfaced

As part of the St. Johns County Pavement Management Program, Ponte Vedra Boulevard will be milled and resurfaced from Corona Road South to State Road A1A starting Monday, May 11. The project completion is expected within 30 days, weather permitting.

The contractor will provide the proper maintenance of traffic which will require intermittent lane closures throughout the project duration. Any impacted areas within the project limits will be restored to pre-construction conditions.

For more information, call 904-669-4485 or email tmashburn@sjcfl.us.