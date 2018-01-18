photo submitted

Ponte Vedra Beach's Neal recognized

Thu, 01/18/2018 - 9:38am Beaches1

Ponte Vedra Beach resident Laura Neal has been nationally recognized by PR News for her professional work on the First Coast and will be recognized as one of the Top Women in PR during a luncheon held Jan. 23 in New York City. Neal, the senior vice president of communication ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 