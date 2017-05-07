Plenty of bait to be found in area waters Sun, 05/07/2017 - 7:13pm Beaches1 Bait is everywhere, the heat index is climbing and the fishing is even hotter. The bull reds have started stacking up in the St. Johns River. If you're searching for a couple of over-slots, you'll find them from the Little Jetties Park to Dames Point Bridge along the 40-foot dredge lines. You'll ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Plenty of bait to be found in area waters