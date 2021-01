The Rev. Michael Blaker retires this month after serving St. Andrew's Lutheran Church for the last 19 years. (photo by Linda Borgstede)

When a minister comes out of seminary in the Lutheran tradition, he or she is called to that first church. He or she serves there usually for three years before moving on to a new call. Statistically, that second relationship goes on for seven years. The Rev. Michael Blaker has messed up the statistics. He came to the ministry as a second career, and his first call out of Lutheran Theological…