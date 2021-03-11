Ocean Palms Elementary students send kindness cards

Staff at Ocean Palms Elementary School present members of the JT Townsend Foundation with a check from the student ambassador’s kindness card project. Shown are (back row) Michael Marimpietri; Lyndsey Smith; J.T. Townsend’s aunt, Pat Jackson, Executive Director Pauline Gerry; board member Carlos Zeigler; Kaleigh Kessler; Lee Serino; Tiffany Cantwell; (front row) Faie Pellegrino; and Jess Weeks.

In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day Feb. 17, the students at Ocean Palms Elementary School had an opportunity to send kindness cards to their friends, teachers and peers. The cost – a one-dollar donation – went to a local charity chosen by the fifth-grade student ambassadors who spearheaded the endeavor. The chosen local charity was the JT Townsend Foundation, whose mission is …