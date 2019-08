The Ocean Palms PTO moved forward with an $80,000 renovation to update its library over the summer. Parents and staff boxed books and crews installed new tables, chairs, flooring and paint. The new STEAM lab encourages coding skills, robotics and creative thinking in a collaborative and innovative learning environment. ...

