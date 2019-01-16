September 24, 1959 - January 11, 2019

Robert "Bobby" Allen Briggs, 59, of Middlebury, died at 6:53 am, on Friday, January 11, at his residence. His death was unexpected and was due to natural causes. He was born on September 24, 1959, in Sanford, FL, to Harold and Alberta (Buskie) Briggs.

Surviving are a daughter, Heather Briggs of Jacksonville Beach, FL; three sons, Scott (Amanda Holloway) Briggs of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Stephen (Eileen) Bidelman, Robert (Jessica) Bidelman all of Three Rivers, MI; six grandchildren; a brother, Tommy Briggs; his lovable dog, Coco. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Bidelman Briggs and his parents.

Bobby worked as a business consultant for Chikol in South Bend. He was an avid Florida Gators and Miami Dolphins football fan. ROBERT “BOBBY” ALLEN BRIGGS

