Tighist Paulos receives a car from The Two Titmice Foundation founder Ed Malin after winning a raffle benefiting the foundation. (photo submitted)

A Jacksonville nurse who often cares for patients recovering from cancer-related conditions recently won a raffle to benefit breast cancer patients. Tighist Paulos is a nurse at UFHealth and recipient of the 2019 Daisy Award, which recognizes exemplary performance in the field of nursing on an international scale. The Two Titmice Foundation established by founder Ed Malin raffled off a 1966 Volvo…