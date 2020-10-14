Youth Council gets into spirit of Halloween

Atlantic Beach Youth Council members pictured, from left, are (top row) Avery Little, Isabella MacDonald, Grant Tucker, Abbie Pope, CJ Butler, Keller Gray, Thomas Grant, (middle row) Bella Rastrelli, Priscilla MacDonald, Haley Nelson, Payten Gray, Anna Ferguson, (bottom row) Summer Sklenicka, Ava Rathet, Emily Pope and Bret Tolbert. Parent advisors pictured are Kari Ferguson (left) and Dawn Pope. (photo submitted)

Atlantic Beach Youth Council members had some Halloween fun recently, for a good cause. The youth group’s “Halloweeny” Wizard of Oz display on the porch at Adele Grage Cultural Center on Ocean Drive supports “Halloween Doors & More,” a new special event to support Community Hospice PedsCare. “The kids poured their hearts and creativity into this. It was so much fun joining them for this…