The Art & Antiques Show will be an online experience.

The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital announces the 44th annual Art & Antiques Show benefiting Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville will be an online experience, accessible from any mobile device or computer. “Virtually Venice” will premiere at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and be available for viewing through Thursday, Dec. 10. The link to the show is www.youtube.com/channel…