Volunteers wrap presents to raise funds for charity

Patrons line up to have their gifts wrapped by volunteers from the North Florida Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis and Big Banana bicycle team. This service is donation-based, and all funds collected go toward supporting programs and services for those impacted by MS throughout North Florida. (photo submitted)

Volunteers from the North Florida Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis and Big Banana bicycle team launched their annual free holiday gift wrapping program recently in South Jacksonville Beach. The service is open to Beaches area residents with packages from any store or online purchases. Wrapping continues through Thursday, Dec. 24, outside of Five Below and Hallmark in the South Beach Regional…