“For the Thanksgiving Table” is a work in acrylic by Bob Nickerson.

The current exhibit includes works in clay by Marianne Voight.

Bethel Gallery’s new exhibit is evidence that local artists have been busy during the pandemic shutdown. This new exhibit, titled “Celebrate the Harvest,” is rich in color and variety, like the season it marks. There are glorious leaves, orange sunsets and a whimsical farm truck loaded with the bounty of the growing season. While this is a little smaller than some of the exhibits at Bethel…