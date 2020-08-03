St. Johns County providing free sandbags to residents

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at six locations throughout the county in preparation for Hurricane Isaias. The sand and the bags will be provided free of charge to residents. Residents must provide their own transportation and shovels, and will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person.

• Windswept Acres Park - 5335 SR A1A South.

• Sims Pit - 536 S. Holmes Boulevard.

• Hastings Community Center - 6195 S. Main Street, behind the building.

• Mills Field - 1805 Race Track Road, in the overflow parking area.

• Palm Valley - Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway.

• North Beach Park - 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover).

The sand and bags will be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily for the duration of the storm, or until conditions deteriorate and the operation must cease for the safety of the public and staff. For additional information, call 904-824-5550.