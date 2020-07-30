St. Johns County encourages hurricane preparedness

St. Johns County Emergency Management is actively monitoring potential tropical cyclone nine for local impacts that could occur as early as Sunday, Aug. 2. Emergency Management is encouraging residents to evaluate preparedness plans, know evacuation routes and zones, assemble or review supply kits, and prepare homes for potential tropical storm or hurricane weather events.

Evacuation information is available at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com/evacinfo.html, and a supply kit checklist can be found at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com/hurrcklist.html. Residents can also find weather updates at www.weather.gov/jax.

For more information, call the Emergency Operations Center at 904-824-5550.